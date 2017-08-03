An elderly man left two people injured after driving on the wrong side of the road in Dundee.

Ian Macpherson, 81, of Briarwood Terrace, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court for careless driving.

Macpherson admitted driving a car without due care and attention by driving on to the opposing carriageway and colliding with an oncoming vehicle, causing damage to both cars and injury to Nancy Topping and Lynne Topping, at Perth Road on April 14.

Sentence was deferred until August 2 for reports.