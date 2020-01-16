Man, 80, previously reported missing from home in Perthshire found ‘safe and well’

An 80-year-old man reported missing from Scone has been traced safe and well.

Police had previously reported that Christopher Russell had last been seen on January 11.

A statement posted on their Facebook said: “We are very pleased to inform you that missing person Christopher Russell from Scone has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to all who shared/retweeted our appeals, and particularly those who called us with news or details of sightings. Your help has been invaluable, and hugely appreciated.”