Man, 77, left ‘extremely upset’ after two men posed as police officers and forced their way into his Carnoustie home

Police in Carnoustie are investigating after two men posed as police officers and forced their way into the home of a pensioner.

The incident took place at a property on Primrose Street at around 8.45pm on January 30.

The two men allegedly threatened the 77-year-old and demanded money from him before making off with a bottle of whisky and a mobile phone.

The elderly man was not physically injured but left extremely upset.

The two culprits are described as white, aged in their mid-30’s, around 5ft 11in with short dark cropped hair.

One of them was of stocky build and the other was of medium build. Both men were wearing green zipped jackets with a logo on them.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Wishart at Dundee CID said: “This was a very frightening experience for anyone to endure and it is vital that we trace the two despicable men who carried out this robbery.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who may have either seen the culprits hanging around the area before or after the robbery occurred or anyone who recognises their descriptions.”

Anyone with information should contact CID at Dundee via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 3355 of 30 January, 2020.