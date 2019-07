Alan Potter, 75, will stand trial accused of repeatedly punching a woman on the head.

It is alleged that on July 28 on Ballater Place, the pensioner attacked the woman by pushing her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground, before repeatedly punching her on the head to her injury.

Potter, of Baldragon View, appeared from custody to plead not guilty and had a trial fixed for October 10, with an intermediate diet on September 25.