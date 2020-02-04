Man, 75, reported missing from Forfar area was ‘intending on travelling to Dundee’

Police are trying to trace a 75-year-old man reported missing from the Forfar area who was intending on travelling to Dundee.

Brian Keil was last seen at around 9.30am on February 2 in the Threewells Drive Area of the town.

Officers have said that the pensioner was intending on travelling to Dundee by bus at around 11.50pm that day.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in, with brown/grey balding hair.

He has two crutches to assist with his walking. When last seen, he was wearing brown Timberland boots, grey jogging bottoms, a black leather waistcoat, grey hooded fleece and possibly wearing a khaki Australian style hat.

Brian is known to have frequented licensed premises in the Perth Road, area of Dundee. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may of seen Brian or know of his whereabouts .

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.