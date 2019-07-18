Man, 74, charged after alleged ‘hit and run’ incident which led to Fife cyclist’s death

A man has been charged following an alleged ‘hit and run’ collision in North East Fife.

Scott Walker, a 43-year-old cyclist sustained serious injuries following the incident on A917 between Elie and St Monans at around 7.45pm on Monday July 8.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he died the following day.

As a result of inquiries carried out by Fife CID, a 74-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday July 17 and was held in custody to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson from Fife CID said: “I would once again like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Scott Walker and to thank all of those who came forward to provide us with information.

“While an arrest has been made, we remain keen to hear from any members of the public who still believe they can assist with this investigation.

“In particular, we’d like to speak with the occupants of a dark Audi car, possibly a Q3 or Q5, with roof bars, which was travelling towards Elie from St Monans around the time of the collision.

“We believe these individuals may have witnessed what happened, but I’d like to stress they were in no way involved in this incident.

“If you believe you have any relevant information, but have yet to contact us, please do so immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3910 of the July 8. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.