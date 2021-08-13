Man, 69, dies after collapsing on Kirkcaldy street

A man has died after he was found collapsed on a Kirkcaldy street.

Emergency services were called to the town’s Bridge Street – near the Morrisons supermarket – on Friday morning.

He was taken away in an ambulance but later died.

Police are now looking into the cause of the death, but it is not thought to be suspicious.

Death being treated as unexplained

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 10.40am on Friday August 13 following the report of a concern for person on Bridge Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and a 69-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”