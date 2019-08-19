Man, 67, dies more than two weeks after being injured in crash on Fife road

A man has died more than two weeks after being involved in a collision on a Fife road.

The incident took place at around 6.10pm on July 31 on the A911 Leslie Road, at its junction with Leslie Mains.

A 67-year-old male motorcycle rider, who was travelling west, sustained serious injuries after his Harley Davidson collided with a Ford Fiesta car.

The rider was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, but died on Saturday.

Inquiries have been continuing since this collision took place and Road Policing Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their investigation to come forward.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from the Fife Road Policing Unit said: “My deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the motorcycle rider at this difficult time. We are working to provide them with answers as to the factors that resulted in this collision.

“Any motorists who were on the A911 on the evening of Wednesday 31st July and saw what happened, or who believe they have any relevant dash-cam footage, which captures the incident, please contact police immediately.

“Likewise, anyone with any other information that be of use to this inquiry, please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101.