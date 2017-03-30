A man threw a suitcase at his partner then threatened to burn down their home.

Peter Ryan, 61, of no fixed abode, had sentence deferred until April 18 at Dundee Sheriff Court after he admitted four charges against him.

Ryan admitted assaulting his partner Karen McManus by repeatedly punching her on the head, knocking her to the floor and throwing a suitcase at her to her injury.

The assault happened at the home the couple shared in Midmill Road, Dundee, on January 2.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and acting aggressively at the same location and on the same date.

Ryan was placed on bail conditions not to contact or attempt to contact Ms McManus, but he admitted breaching those conditions on various occasions between February 21 and March 16.

Ryan repeatedly phoned her and Jean McManus, repeatedly left voice mails for her and Jean McManus and repeatedly emailed her and made reference to the calls and messages.

He also repeatedly asked her not to tell police he was contacting her and repeatedly made derogatory comments towards her.

And he repeatedly threatened to make complaints to her employer and to have her removed from her employment, and threatened to burn down their home in Midmill Road.

Sentence was deferred until April 18.