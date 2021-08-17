Man, 61, charged over alleged use of off-road motorbikes in Dundee

A 61-year-old man has been charged by police as part of a crackdown on the alleged use of off-road motorbikes in Dundee.

Officers have also charged a 35-year-old man as part of Operation Challenge.

It is the latest in a line of incidents connected to the alleged anti-social use of motorbikes in areas of the city.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “As part of the ongoing Operation Challenge, dealing with the alleged anti-social use of motorbikes and similar vehicles around Dundee, community police officers – along with community wardens and officers from the road policing unit – are continuing to conduct pro-active patrols around the city.

Bikes seized after complaints

“Two motorbikes were seized on Sunday August 15 following complaints received from residents in the Drumgeith Park area.

“Two men aged 61 and 35 were charged with road traffic offences and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

PC Gavin Howard from Downfield community policing team said: “With the help of local residents, we’re continuing to look at the issue of anti-social or illegal use of motorbikes, quad bikes etc in the city.

“This is a perennial problem, and not just confined to the north of the city, or indeed just to Dundee.”

He has encouraged anyone who was being affected by the issue to contact police with information about the use of the vehicles, where they are being ridden and who is using them.

Officers say they are also keen to get hold of dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers.