Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Man, 61, charged over alleged use of off-road motorbikes in Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 17, 2021, 2:29 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 2:37 pm
One of the bikes seized by police.
One of the bikes seized by police.

A 61-year-old man has been charged by police as part of a crackdown on the alleged use of off-road motorbikes in Dundee.

Officers have also charged a 35-year-old man as part of Operation Challenge.

It is the latest in a line of incidents connected to the alleged anti-social use of motorbikes in areas of the city.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “As part of the ongoing Operation Challenge, dealing with the alleged anti-social use of motorbikes and similar vehicles around Dundee, community police officers – along with community wardens and officers from the road policing unit – are continuing to conduct pro-active patrols around the city.

Bikes seized after complaints

“Two motorbikes were seized on Sunday August 15 following complaints received from residents in the Drumgeith Park area.

“Two men aged 61 and 35 were charged with road traffic offences and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

PC Gavin Howard from Downfield community policing team said: “With the help of local residents, we’re continuing to look at the issue of anti-social or illegal use of motorbikes, quad bikes etc in the city.

The second bike that was seized

“This is a perennial problem, and not just confined to the north of the city, or indeed just to Dundee.”

He has encouraged anyone who was being affected by the issue to contact police with information about the use of the vehicles, where they are being ridden and who is using them.

Officers say they are also keen to get hold of dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers.

Biker charged as part of bid to clamp down on anti-social behaviour

 

 