Man, 60, to stand trial over claims he exposed himself to woman in Fife

A 60-year-old man is to stand trial over claims he exposed himself to a woman in Fife.

Christopher Oliver allegedly committed the offence on George Street, Cellardyke, where he resides, on July 7 this year.

Court papers allege that Oliver exposed himself to a woman by pulling down his shorts and underwear before exposing his privates.

Oliver appeared personally at Dundee Sheriff Court to plead not guilty to the single charge he faces on summary complaint.

Sheriff George Way fixed a trial at the same court in April as well as a pre-trial hearing in the same month.

Oliver was released on bail ahead of the next calling of the case.