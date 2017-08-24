Man, 60, ‘reached end of tether’ and burst into noisy neighbour’s home with hammer

A former soldier burst into a flat brandishing a hammer after reaching “the end of his tether with his noisy neighbours”.

Thomas McKelvie, 60, of Cunningham Street, Stobswell, had been annoyed with the young couple in a neighbouring flat who often had friends around and “music blaring”, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

McKelvie — who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, according to his solicitor — admitted that on August 3, at a flat in the city’s Cunningham Street, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, causing fear or alarm, kicked open a front door, brandished a hammer, refused to leave when asked to do so and acted in an aggressive manner.

Depute fiscal Joanne Smith said the complainer was an 18-year-old girl who was in the flat with her boyfriend and another female.

Around 5.15pm they heard a loud bang at the front door.

McKelvie entered the flat and came into their living room brandishing the hammer.

All three of them shouted at McKelvie, telling him to leave, but he didn’t and tried to push past the women in an effort to get to the male, said Ms Smith.

However, she said they managed to push him out of the living room and out of the flat before locking the door of the property.

Police attended McKelvie’s home where they found the hammer in plain sight in the bedroom and he was arrested.

Solicitor Anne Duffy told the court: “This was a man at the end of his tether.”

She said he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and had previously been seen by a psychiatrist.

The solicitor said McKelvie had also moved to a new flat and had no contact with the couple.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond said she was particularly concerned to hear that McKelvie had a number of similar previous convictions.

In particular, there was an offence involving a hammer committed in 2013.

Sheriff Drummond remanded McKelvie in custody until September 14 for reports.