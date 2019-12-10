Tuesday, December 10th 2019 Show Links
Man, 60, denies giving women nude sketches across Dundee and Fifee

by Reporter
December 10, 2019, 7:56 am
© DC ThomsonSeagate Bus Station.
A man is to stand trial over allegations he harassed women and gave them nude sketches.

Alfred Petrie, 60, is alleged to have approached a woman at Seagate bus station on May 15 last year, acted in an intimidating manner and drawn a picture of a woman in a state of undress before giving it to her.

On September 20 last year, Petrie allegedly sat down next to a 15-year-old girl on Whitehall Street before swearing, acting erratically and giving her similar drawings.

He allegedly behaved in a similar fashion towards a woman on a train journey between Edinburgh and Leuchars on April 22 this year.

Petrie, of Newport, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for April.

