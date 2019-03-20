Man, 60, accused of trying to run man down at Dundee primary school

Ian Clark, of Balerno Street, has been accused of trying to run down a man near a city primary school.

Prosecutors allege that on August 27 last year on Banchory Road, near St Pius Primary, Clark stopped his car in the middle of the road, refused to move and engaged in an argument.

He is then alleged to have driven dangerously by reversing towards a pavement, where children and parents were nearby, before mounting the pavement and causing pedestrians to take evasive action.

Clark, 60, is also accused of striking a railing before driving forwards and narrowly missing a parked vehicle.

He then allegedly reversed again, causing Robert Hunt to jump over railings on the street.

His case was continued without plea until March 29 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.