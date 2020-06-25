Thursday, June 25th 2020 Show Links
Man, 59, arrested after number of deactivated firearms recovered at Dundee address

by Frances Rougvie
June 25, 2020
A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with firearms offences in Dundee.

At about 9.30am on June 24, police executed a search warrant at a property in Albert Street.

Officers recovered a number of deactivated firearms, firearm components and ammunition.

The man was arrested and charged in connection with the seizure and is thought to have appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court today.