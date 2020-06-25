Man, 59, arrested after number of deactivated firearms recovered at Dundee address

A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with firearms offences in Dundee.
At about 9.30am on June 24, police executed a search warrant at a property in Albert Street.
Officers recovered a number of deactivated firearms, firearm components and ammunition.
The man was arrested and charged in connection with the seizure and is thought to have appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court today.
