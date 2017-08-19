Man, 57, hurt after vicious attack by teen gang in Dundee city centre

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Police in Dundee have launched an investigation after a gang of youths attacked a man in the city centre.

Officers were called to Pullar’s Close, not far from the McManus Galleries, following reports of a disturbance.

A 57-year-old man was found to have a head injury.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

A probe is now under way to try to track down those responsible for the attack.

One witness said a forensics officer was taking photos of the scene at 3.30pm yesterday following the incident, which happened around 1pm.

He told the Tele: “I was walking through town and I saw there was a police van parked outside of Pullar’s Close, across from The McManus.

“I had a quick nose down the alley and saw what looked like a police forensics photographer walking down the close.

“She had gloves and a face mask of some kind on, and was taking really close-up pictures of the ground and the wall towards the bottom end of the alley. It looked pretty serious.

“There were a couple of policemen down there too.

“You just don’t expect to see that sort of thing in the middle of town during the afternoon while people are doing their shopping.

“I hope whatever has happened that the people involved are OK.”

It is believed officers were trying to establish which members of a group of youths seen in the area at the time may have been responsible for the attack.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland were called to Pullar’s Close in Dundee city centre on Thursday, shortly after 1pm, in response to a disturbance which had happened there.

“A 57-year-old man was found with a head injury as a result of having been assaulted by a group of youths, thought to be six males and two females.

“Exactly which members of this group were responsible has still to be determined.

“Fortunately the victim’s injuries are not thought to be serious.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 1.11pm to attend an incident near Panmure Street.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene. One male patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”