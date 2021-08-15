News / Local / Fife Man, 57, arrested after crash on Kinghorn Road in Burntisland By Bryan Copland August 15, 2021, 1:13 pm The crash happened on the A921 Kinghorn Road. Photo: Google Street View A man has been arrested after Kinghorn Road in Burntisland had to be closed following a crash. Police were called to the scene – not far from Pettycur Bay Caravan Park – on Saturday night, following reports that a car had been involved in a collision. A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 9.45pm we received the report of a one-vehicle on Kinghorn Road near the Kingswood Hotel in Burntisland. Man arrested and released pending inquiries “Emergency services attended and the road was closed for a short time, reopening around 10.30pm. “A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and discharged a short time later. “He has been arrested and released pending further inquiries.” Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe