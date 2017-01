Stuart Dougan, 56, of Wentworth Court, was placed on a curfew at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Dougan admitted fraudulently claiming £7,000 worth of housing benefit by failing to declare he was living with his wife Wendy Dougan, who was in receipt of earnings.

He committed the fraud at his home address between June 3 2013 and January 10 last year.

The curfew confines Dougan to his home address between 7pm and 6am daily for two months.