A motorcyclist has died after a road crash in Angus.

The 56-year-old man was killed following a collision with a Hyundai car on the B9113 Forfar to Montrose country road yesterday shortly before 4.30pm.

Paramedics battled to save the man’s life, but tragically he passed away at the scene.

Three occupants of the car were taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They were later released after treatment.

The smash led to three ambulances, Scottish Charity Air Ambulance, the Tayside trauma team as well as Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue being called to the scene near to Fledmyre Quarry.

The road was closed in both directions to allow investigation into the circumstances and was opened around 10.30pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Officers are appealing to witnesses who may have been travelling on the B9113 and who may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the collision, or who have any information to assist with enquiries to contact Police Scotland on 101.”