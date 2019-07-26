Man, 56, accused of brandishing walking stick and shouting at Dundee Tesco workers

A 56-year-old man allegedly shouted and brandished his walking stick at Tesco staff.

Adam Szwarz denies behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the South Road store on May 22.

He is accused of shouting, swearing, refusing to leave, smashing his stick against the floor and brandishing two pieces of the stick at staff, as well as gesticulating.

Szwarz, of Tweed Crescent, pleaded not guilty and is due to stand trial on October 10 with an intermediate diet on September 9.