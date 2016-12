A man who fraudulently claimed £7,000 in benefits had his sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Stuart Doogan, 54, of Wentworth Court, admitted failing to tell benefits bosses about a change in circumstances which he knew affected his entitlement to housing benefit in that he was living with his wife Wendy, who was in paid employment, between June 3 2013 and January 10 this year.

The sentence was deferred until January 18.