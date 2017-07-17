A man is set to stand trial accused of a catalogue of sex attacks dating back almost four decades.

Brian McTaggart denies a total of 40 charges covering a period between the 1980s and 2014.

They include allegations of raping seven males and females, among them a girl under the age of 16.

An under-age boy is among 17 other alleged victims of charges including indecent assault and assault to the danger of life.

The majority of the alleged offences are said to have taken place across Dundee.

McTaggart is also accused of three charges of wilful fire raising as well as presenting a dead kitten to one of his alleged victims.

One charge alleges that during the 1980s he attacked one of his alleged victims repeatedly at addresses across Dundee.

The charge accuses McTaggart of holding the pregnant woman over a stairwell in a close before kicking her down the stairs.

McTaggart is then alleged to have hung a hairdryer over a bath full of water and threatened to drop it in, and in another incident driven a car at her.

He is further alleged to have taken the same woman’s kitten, claimed to have thrown it over a bannister then returned with its dead body.

Prosecutors allege she was also raped and abducted on multiple occasions by McTaggart.

Later, McTaggart allegedly abducted another woman in Dundee as well as repeatedly beating her, detaining her against her will, repeatedly forcing her head in a bath full of water and throwing a metal pole at her.

He also denies raping her on various occasions.

Prosecutors say a teenage girl was indecently assaulted by McTaggart during the 1990s in Dundee.

Charges of slapping the girl in the face and brandishing a hammer at her are also denied.

McTaggart, a prisoner at Perth, previously pleaded not guilty to all 40 charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

The 53-year-old had earlier appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He is scheduled to return to the High Court in Glasgow later this month to stand trial.