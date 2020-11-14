Man, 52, appears in court accused of robbery

A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged robbery linked to organised crime more than four years ago.

Patrick O’Reilly, 52, is also accused of colliding with an unmarked police vehicle and driving without headlights at 100mph on the A9 in March 2016.

O’Reilly appeared via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court from a Glasgow police station after his arrest in the Republic of Ireland.

Prosecutors allege that on March 30 2016 at an address on Forfar Road, O’Reilly, while acting with others, assaulted a man by forcing entry to his home, pushing him against a wall, placing his hand over his mouth and demanding money.

O’Reilly allegedly threatened to shoot the man before brandishing screwdrivers and robbing him of cash and jewellery.

It is alleged that the offence was aggravated by serious organised crime.

On the same date, O’Reilly allegedly drove dangerously on the M90 Craigend interchange and the A9 Broxden road.

He is charged with reversing into the front of an unmarked police vehicle and driving off at 100mph.

Court papers allege he turned the vehicle’s headlights off and negotiated a roundabout while the vehicle was unlit.

O’Reilly, of no fixed abode, made no plea when he appeared on petition before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

The case was continued for further examination and O’Reilly was remanded in custody.