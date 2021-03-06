Man, 50, arrested in connection with Troon Avenue police investigation

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing police investigation in Ardler.

Police confirmed they had attended the property in Troon Avenue on Friday as part of an inquiry into a missing 25-year-old woman and two children from South Gloucestershire.

© Supplied by Police Handout

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Officers in Dundee attended a property on Troon Avenue around 3.20pm on Friday, March 5, 2021, as part of an inquiry into a missing 25-year-old woman, Bennylyn Burke, and two children from South Gloucestershire.

“As a result, a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this and inquiries are ongoing. Bennylyn’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by colleagues in Avon and Somerset Police.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and we thank the local community for their cooperation at this time.

“Anyone with concerns or information can speak to a local officer or call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1434 of March 5.”