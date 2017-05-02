A hillwalker has been found dead in highland Tayside.

The 47-year-old man was discovered on Stuc An Lochain, a Munro in Glen Lyon, yesterday.

The body of the man, whose identity has not been released, was found by police at around 12.30pm.

A statement from the force today read: “Police Scotland attended at Stuc An Lochain, Glen Lyon at 12.30pm yesterday following the sudden death of a 47 year male old hillwalker.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Next of kin have been informed.”

Stuc An Lochain is about 27 mile to the west of Aberfeldy and it’s peak is 960m above sea level.