Man, 47, dies in Ninewells after crash on A92

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Angus.

The 47-year-old male was involved in a collision with a car on the A92, just north of Inverkeilor, at about 6pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist and the car driver were both taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Tragically, the motorcyclist passed away a short time later.

The other casualty suffered minor injuries.

The identity of the deceased has yet yo be released.

Officers closed off the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Anyone with information relating to the crash is urged to contact police on 101.