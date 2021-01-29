Man, 47, charged after assault in Stobswell post office

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an assault inside a post office in Stobswell.

A 70-year-old man was left “shaken” by the incident which took place at around 12pm on Monday.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged on Friday and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A statement from the force said: “Officers would like to thank members of the public who assisted with inquiries and those who helped during the incident, it emphasises the strong community spirit that exists in the area.”