Andrew McCarle, 46, of Brewery Close, South Queensferry, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

McCarle admitted stealing a bottle of wine from Tesco, Nethergate, on May 1 2015 while he was on bail.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at PC Marc Wilson and PC Peter Gargan at Balgarthno Terrace on April 30 2015 while he was on bail.

Sentence was deferred until October 11 for good behaviour and updated reports.