News / Local / Fife Man, 45, charged in connection with death of Mark Hacon-Deavin in Glenrothes By Bryan Copland July 23, 2021, 12:33 pm Updated: July 23, 2021, 12:40 pm Police believe Mark Deavin died where he was found in Glenrothes A man has charged in connection with the death of Mark Hacon-Deavin – who was found dead on a footpath in Glenrothes. Mr Hacon-Deavin, 41, died on Boblingen Way in the town in the early hours of Saturday July 17. Officers confirmed on Thursday night that a man had been arrested. The 45-year-old has now been charged. Court appearance A statement from Police Scotland said: "He is due before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday July 26.