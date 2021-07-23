Man, 45, charged in connection with death of Mark Hacon-Deavin in Glenrothes

A man has charged in connection with the death of Mark Hacon-Deavin – who was found dead on a footpath in Glenrothes.

Mr Hacon-Deavin, 41, died on Boblingen Way in the town in the early hours of Saturday July 17.

Officers confirmed on Thursday night that a man had been arrested.

The 45-year-old has now been charged.

Court appearance

A statement from Police Scotland said: “He is due before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday July 26.