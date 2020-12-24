A 44-year-old man has died in a garden in Longforgan after coming into contact with an overhead power line.

Emergency services, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service, raced to the scene at lunchtime on Tuesday.

However the man, who is believed to have been on a ladder in a garden at the time of the incident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed: “We were called at about 12.55pm on Tuesday December 22 along with the Scottish Ambulance Service following the death of a 44-year-old man in the garden of a house in Longforgan, Perthshire.

“The family is aware.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death, which at this time don’t appear to be suspicious, are continuing.”

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Distribution, which operates the electricity network in the Carse of Gowrie area, said its staff were also called to the scene to make the area safe following the tragic incident.

A spokeswoman for SSEN said: “SSEN responded to an incident relating to its network in the Longforgan area on Tuesday December 22, following reports that a member of the public had come into contact with an overhead electricity line.

“SSEN attended the site to make the area safe and to support the emergency services with their enquiries.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family at this time.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed it sent three ambulances, one response unit and the trauma team to the incident.