Maitland Cuthill, 41, of Tarry Cottages, St Vigeans, Arbroath, was jailed for 16 months at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting three charges under the Firearms Act.

Cuthill admitted that between July 1 2015 and August 2 2015, at his home address, he purchased items which are banned under the Firearms Act, namely five CS spray canisters, and attempted to import them by mail service.

He also admitted purchasing an item which is banned under the Firearms Act, namely a stun gun, and attempted to import it by mail service, again at his home address, between July 1 2015 and August 7 2015.

Cuthill further admitted having an item which is prohibited under the Firearms Act, namely a stun gun disguised as a torch, at the same address between July 1 2015 and August 18 2015.