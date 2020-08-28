Man, 41, charged with murder in connection with death of 34-year-old Frankie Melvin in Arbroath

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in Angus.

Frankie Melvin, 34, died after an incident in Spitalfield Place in Arbroath at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Police said a 41-year-old man charged in connection with the death is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

A large police presence remained in the area on Thursday, with a number streets cordoned off.