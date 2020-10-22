Man, 40, jailed for threat to kill date after day of drinking descended into an argument

A first date ended with a thug threatening a woman’s life after he accused her of having stolen his medication.

William McCormack, 40, had gone to the woman’s flat to meet her in person for the first time after the pair had been speaking online for several weeks.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that a day of drinking descended into a heated argument about McCormack’s missing sciatica medication.

Previous offender McCormack was jailed for six months after he pled guilty to the offence from custody.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the court: “At one point, the accused realised his medication was missing and became upset about this.

“He blamed the complainer for potentially taking it. This escalated into an argument.”

She added: “During the course of the argument, he became more and more aggressive and irate.

“Police were contacted and while the woman was on the phone to them, the accused could be heard shouting ‘I’ll ******* break you, I’ll ******* kill you.’”

Officers attended the woman’s Perth home and could hear McCormack telling her not to open the door.

But they were eventually allowed in and he was arrested.

McCormack, of Muslin Street, Glasgow, admitted acting aggressively towards the woman, repeatedly shouting, swearing, making violent threats and instructing her not to open the door to police at Iona Court on October 20.

Sheriff Tom Hughes jailed him and imposed a non-harassment order, designed to keep him away from the woman for the next year.