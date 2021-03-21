Man, 40, arrested following early morning disturbance in Fife village

A man is being held by police following an early morning incident in a Fife village.

Locals in Cardenden were awoken by the arrival of a large armed response team in Main Street shortly before 8am.

The road in the village’s Bowhill area was blocked off by various police vehicles and a riot van as officers attended a property following reports of a disturbance.

A 40-year-old man was subsequently arrested and taken away from the scene.

Police stressed that no-one was hurt in the incident, and officers remained at the scene into the afternoon as their investigation got under way.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man and two females being escorted from the property by police, but one of the women was seen returning to the address a few hours later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Main Street in Cardenden around 7.45am on Sunday, March 21.

“Officers attended and a 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Nobody was injured and there was no wider risk to the public.”

Armed officers formed part of the police’s initial response, and sniffer dogs were also deployed in and around the property.

Meanwhile, police have also revealed there was no wider risk to the public in relation to another large police response in Kirkcaldy on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a report of concern for a woman at a property in Percival Street at around 10.40am.

Emergency services attended and the woman was left in the care of ambulance staff.

No further details about the woman’s condition have been divulged.