Man, 39 to appear in court following reports of alleged sexual comments and gestures in Fife

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to allegedly making sexual comments and gestures in Fife.

The first incident was reported to police on Thursday September 24 after a car slowed down and the driver allegedly made sexual remarks to a 33-year-old woman who was walking in the area. This incident occurred around 1:45pm between the B923 to Rowan Wynd near Kinghorn.

A further two incidents were reported on Friday September 25 after a man allegedly made a sexual gesture from within a car towards a five-year-old boy around 4:30pm at Red Ash Park, Lochgelly.

Half an hour later there was a report of a man allegedly making a sexual gesture from within a car towards a 27-year-old woman and an eight-year-old girl on Hall Street, Lochgelly.

Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead, of Dunfermline CID, said: “We understand reports of this behaviour causes concern amongst the community and following an investigation, we have now charged a man in connection with these incidents.

“If anyone has any further information about these incidents then please call us on 101 quoting reference 2890 of September 25 2020.”

The man is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today.