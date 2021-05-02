Man, 39, dies suddenly on Angus cycle path

A man has died after taking unwell on a cycle path in Angus near Carnoustie.

Police were called to the scene early on Sunday morning after reports of an unwell 39-year-old man.

Sadly, he died suddenly at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.10am on Sunday, 2 May, 2021, to a report of a 39-year-old man taking unwell on the cycle path between Station Road, Barry, and Monifieth.

“Sadly, he died at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

‘I feared the worst’

A Barry dog walker told The Courier: “When I saw the police officers at the cycle path entrance and the path closed sign with police tape across, I feared the worst.

“I cycle along that path regularly and it’s very sad that someone has died there. It’s such a popular route, particularly in lockdown. Tragic news”