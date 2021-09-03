News / Local / Angus Man, 39, charged over alleged robbery at Forfar shop By Matteo Bell September 3, 2021, 11:02 am The alleged robbery happened on Taranty Road. A man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a shop in Forfar. The 39-year-old is set to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday over the incident. It is alleged that a store on Taranty Road was targeted on Wednesday evening. Man expected to appear in court A police spokesman said: “Police in Forfar can confirm that a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a shop in the Taranty Road area. “The alleged incident took place around 7.30pm on Wednesday, and there were no injuries as a result. “The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.” Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe