Man, 39, charged over alleged robbery at Forfar shop

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a shop in Forfar.

The 39-year-old is set to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday over the incident.

It is alleged that a store on Taranty Road was targeted on Wednesday evening.

Man expected to appear in court

A police spokesman said: “Police in Forfar can confirm that a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a shop in the Taranty Road area.

“The alleged incident took place around 7.30pm on Wednesday, and there were no injuries as a result.

“The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.”