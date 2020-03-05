Man, 37, charged after alleged disturbance at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee

A man has been charged following a “disturbance” at Ninewells Hospital earlier today.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two van-loads of officers pulling up and running into the hospital’s reception at around 11.30am.

Police Scotland has since confirmed that a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers in Dundee were called to a report of a disturbance down at Ninewells Hospital at around 11.30am on Thursday.

“A 37-year-old man has been charged and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

NHS Tayside was contacted for comment.