Man, 36, charged over ‘break-ins’ in Lochee and Menzieshill

August 13, 2021, 11:26 amUpdated: August 13, 2021, 11:30 am
A man has been charged with a series of housebreakings and attempted break-ins in Dundee.
The 36-year-old was detained following incidents last week and this week.
A statement from Police Scotland said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested following a series of housebreakings and attempted housebreakings in the Lochee and Menzieshill areas of Dundee, which allegedly happened between August 6 and 10 2021.
“He has also been charged in connection with fraud. He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday August 16.”