Friday, August 13th 2021
News / Dundee

Man, 36, charged over ‘break-ins’ in Lochee and Menzieshill

By James Simpson
August 13, 2021, 11:26 am Updated: August 13, 2021, 11:30 am
Rugrats nursery tablets theft
Police have charged a man.

A man has been charged with a series of housebreakings and attempted break-ins in Dundee.

The 36-year-old was detained following incidents last week and this week.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested following a series of housebreakings and attempted housebreakings in the Lochee and Menzieshill areas of Dundee, which allegedly happened between August 6 and 10 2021.

“He has also been charged in connection with fraud. He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday August 16.”

It comes as officers are investigating unrelated incidents of bogus workmen targeting people in Menzieshill.