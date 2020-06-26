Man, 36, arrested for rape of 83-year-old woman in Glenrothes

A man, aged 36, has been arrested in connection with the rape of an 83-year-old woman at an address in Glenrothes.

The incident happened in the Collydean area of the town, shortly after 5am on June 25.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson of Fife CID said: “We can confirm a man has been arrested and our inquiries remain ongoing.

“We are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity.

“I would ask that the community remain vigilant and they continue to make sure their homes are as secure as possible at all times, including making sure all windows and doors are locked at night.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0647 of 25 June, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”