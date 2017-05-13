Police have identified a suspect following reports of a man threatening pub and shop staff with rocks while demanding an espresso.

A 35-year-old was apprehended by police amid claims he threw stones at the Birkhill Inn.

He then allegedly targeted general manager Callum Whiting, 27, by throwing stones at him while carrying a “big stick”.

The man was detained by police at the nearby Co-operative store on Coupar Angus Road, at which he is alleged to have threatened two female members of staff with a rock the size of a small plate.

Mr Whiting, from Broughty Ferry, said the whole event was extremely “bizarre”.

He said: “The guy began throwing stones at the perplex glass. He threw two stones when I came out and confronted him. He started throwing them at me. Fortunately he missed.

“The man had a large stick in his hand and he was talking about William Wallace and the Jacobites before he crossed Coupar Angus Road and made his way into a field where he sat down.

“After he ran into the field and sat down he made his way towards the Co-operative store.

“I followed him as I didn’t want him to get away.

“When I walked in he had a large rock over his head. He was shouting at two female members of staff.

“I told him he needed to leave and he demanded an espresso. I couldn’t believe how surreal this was all becoming.”

The man then allegedly approached Mr Whiting.

Mr Whiting said: “He still had the rock above his head and I told him we could get him an espresso if he put it down but he stepped towards me.

“I grabbed the hand with the rock and took him by the scruff of the neck and put him on the floor.

“One of my colleagues had called the police and they arrived shortly after I apprehended him. The guy was spitting at me when he was on the floor.”

A police spokeswoman said a 35-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.

A Co-op spokesman said: “We can confirm that there was an incident involving an intruder at our Birkhill petrol station store on Wednesday evening.

“No customers or staff members were harmed and it is open as normal.

“The matter is being dealt with by the police.”