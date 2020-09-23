Man, 34, seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Dundee road

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Dundee on Tuesday.

At around 9.10pm, a 34-year-old man was struck by a white Citroen C1 whilst crossing Coupar Angus Road, near its junction with Lansdowne Gardens.

He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he remains for treatment.

Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Citroen and his 25-year-old male passenger were not injured.

Sergeant William Strachan, Tayside Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries into the crash are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who saw the incident, particularly motorists who were in the area and who have dash-cam footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.