A thug who brutally battered five of his girlfriends has been jailed for nearly four years.

Graham Guilar, 33, admitted repeated attacks on five past girlfriends and was jailed for nearly four years at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Thomson described repeated attacks on the women at various locations in Dundee between January 2010 and December last year.

She said his most recent victim was placed in a headlock and had her head smacked off a wall during their year-long relationship.

Then two weeks after they split, Guilar — a prisoner at Perth — subjected her to a violent attack on December 31 last year at a Hogmanay party.

The fiscal said: “He made abusive comments, walked towards her then headbutted her and bit her finger.

“She picked up a child, then he grabbed her and attempted to bite her head while she was holding the child.

“The child was hysterical but the accused tried to punch and kick the woman.”

Prior to that Guilar threw another girlfriend to the ground on Valentine’s Day, pinned her down and stamped on her chest. She tried to escape through an open window.

During an attack on another partner, he pinned her down on a bed and compressed her neck with both hands. The victim went to a window hoping a passerby would call police.

Weeks later he grabbed her by the throat and threw her on to the bed, saying: “You are mine, you will do what I say when I say it,” then stamped on her stomach.

Guilar also admitted similar assaults on two other women and the court heard he also had previous convictions of domestic assault towards a further three women.

Solicitor John McGeechan, defending, said: “He was the victim of assault when he was a young child and that’s where he learned his behaviour from.

“He also has an extreme alcohol problem and drinks litres of vodka throughout the course of a day.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond said she saw no alternative to a custodial sentence. She said: “You are described by social workers as a maximum risk of re-offending, you describe yourself as a danger to women and consider that accurate, and you also describe yourself as a violent drunk.”

Guilar will be supervised for a further year on his release from jail.