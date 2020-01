A man has been arrested and charged following the alleged attempted robbery of a 76-year-old woman in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

The 33-year-old man allegedly approached the woman at the entrance to Stirling Court Sheltered Housing Complex yesterday.

He attempted to pull her bag from hand, however she managed to hold onto it and he ran off.

He was traced a few minutes later by officers in Caird Avenue and arrested.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.