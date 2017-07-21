A man who chanted racist and sectarian abuse on a ScotRail train following a football match in Dundee has been fined and handed a football banning order.

Stephen Bain, 32, from Kingsway in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he was sentenced to a two-year banning order and a £2,000 fine.

The incident happened following the Dundee v Rangers Scottish Premiership game on February 19.

Bain boarded the 7.03pm ScotRail service at Dundee heading towards Glasgow Queen Street.

During the journey, Bain, who is a Rangers fan, began chanting and, as the journey progressed, his chanting became increasingly derogatory as he chanted racial and sectarian slurs.

His behaviour was then reported by the guard.

Bain was then identified, detained, charged and subsequently pleaded guilty to an offence under the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act.