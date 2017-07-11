A man arrested and charged with a serious assault in a Dundee street will face no further action.

The 32-year-old was detained by police after a fight was reported to have taken place between two men in Americanmuir Road on Thursday.

Both men were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A witness told the Tele that one of the men had been led away from the scene with his face “covered in blood”.

The man was detained in custody overnight and was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday over the allegation.

But a spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said today: “The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 32-year-old male in connection with an alleged incident on July 6 in Dundee.

“Following full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case the procurator fiscal decided that there should be no criminal proceedings at this time.

“We reserve the right to raise criminal proceedings in future should the position change.”