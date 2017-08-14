Two people killed in a tragic accident on the Montrose to Laurencekirk Road on Saturday night have still not been named by police.

A 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman died in the late-night crash on the A937 close to Marykirk Bridge.

A second male has been left seriously injured.

The car the three were travelling in was the only vehicle involved in the crash at 11.20pm.

The car is thought to have struck a stone wall close to a sharp bend in the road.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “Four units, two from Montrose and one each from Laurencekirk and Brechin attended the incident.

“Fire-fighters removed the injured man from the car and remained at the scene for some time after.”

Police are not expected to name the dead couple until relatives have been informed.

The road remained closed for much of yesterday as police carried out an investigation of the scene.