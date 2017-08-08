A 31 year old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 52 year old woman at Templeton Woods in Dundee at around 1.10pm yesterday.
He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.
The woman suffered a serious head injury as a result of the assault and remains in hospital receiving treatment.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Templeton Woods between 12.30pm and 2.30pm yesterday and appeal for them to come forward and assist with enquiries.
Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any police officer.
Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.