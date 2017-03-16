Brian Milne, 31, of Knowehead Crescent, Kirriemuir, had sentence deferred until April 7 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused Jenna York fear and alarm at Knowehead Crescent, High Street and Martin Park, all Kirriemuir, between October 2014 and May 26 last year.

He also admitted assaulting Michael Robb by punching him on the face to his injury at Knowehead Crescent, Kirriemuir, between January 1 and May 26 last year.

He also admitted threatening behaviour and two charges of breaching bail condition