Man, 31, on attempted murder charge at Templeton Woods appears in court

A man is set to stand trial accused of the attempted murder of a woman in Dundee.

Robbie McIntosh, 31, of Strathmartine, is alleged to have attacked Linda McDonald at Templeton Woods on August 7.

He is said to have struck Ms McDonald with a dumbbell on the head and body, rendering her unconscious, then dragged her from a path.

It’s claimed the attack led to Ms McDonald’s permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and the endangerment of her life, and that he tried to murder her.

McIntosh, who is also accused of trying to defeat the ends of justice by washing clothes he’d been wearing, appeared in private before a sheriff at Dundee and made no plea or declaration, with the case was fully committed for trial. McIntosh was remanded in custody.